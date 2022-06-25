Viral TikTok Hack Shows How Your Private Text Messages Can Be Exposed

This past year, TikTok trends that involve sharing screenshots of text messages have been booming.

Most often, users will “scrub out” any information not relevant to the desired trend by using the black pen or highlighter option in the iPhone photo app.

But, a now-viral TikTok has revealed that this method is far from foolproof. In fact, any screenshots that you share using this “scrubbing” method over social media, text, email, and the like can be bypassed and potentially reveal very private information.

Posted by the account Lifehack.america, the user explained how all you have to do is save any scrubbed-out screenshot to your photo library.

Afterward, you simply have to increase the “exposure” and “brilliance” in your photo settings. The dark mark that used to conceal your information will now be transparent– revealing any text, passcode, or private information located beneath it.

“Warning, please share this video with everyone you know,” the user alerted the TikTok community.

Since being posted about a month ago, the TikTok has gone viral– reaching 4.7 million people, gaining nearly four hundred thousand likes, and spurring thousands of comments.

Some people believe that if you only “scrub out” a private text once, then this method is possible. However, if you scribble multiple layers, your information is much less likely to be revealed.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot from Lifehack.america’s video explaining how to see private messages

