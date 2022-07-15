Americans Revealed Their Top Gym Pet Peeves

According to The Global Health & Fitness Association, every one in four Americans has a gym membership– resulting in about $35 billion of revenue every single year.

And while most people who frequent the gym love the sense of routine and health benefits that getting a good workout provides, there are also some downsides.

Bar Bend recently surveyed over one thousand people to figure out Americans’ top gym pet peeves. The poll revealed that the most widespread annoyance is, unsurprisingly, when people do not wipe down their machines after use.

Another popular pet peeve is when people go to the gym while under the weather. We know that exercise is important, but is it worth getting other people sick?

Perhaps go for a walk or do some yoga outside instead of spreading germs in a confined space.

Next came when people hog machines for extended periods of time, followed by bad B.O. or not wearing deodorant. Sweating is natural, but maybe carry an extra stick of Dove or Old Spice in your gym bag.

Some other things that drive gym-goers nuts include extremely loud grunting while weight lifting, people who stare, and people who use the gym as a place to pick up women.

And according to the survey respondents, some of these annoyances simply became too much.

About twenty-nine percent of Americans decided to switch gyms or cancel their membership altogether just because they were fed up with “bad” or “obnoxious” behavior.

