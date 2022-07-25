Every Traveler Needs To Know About This Brilliant Google Translate Camera Hack

Did you know that only about twenty percent of Americans are bilingual? And even if you do know a second language, that extra dialect knowledge may not be helpful if you decide to visit countless other countries across the globe.

Being unfamiliar with local languages is actually a significant deterrent for travelers. So, if the fear of being unable to communicate and understand your surroundings has stopped you from traveling abroad in the past, you are not alone.

However, a now-viral TikTok has revealed yet another way technology can enhance understanding and bring people together even if you do not speak the same language.

A woman named Nguyen, who runs the ultra-popular TikTok account @ItsGnochGnoch, recently visited Turkey and went out to dinner.

But, the restaurant she visited did not offer an English menu– leaving Nguyen in a bit of a predicament.

At first, she considered simply typing the menu offerings into Google Translate one by one.

After opening the app, though, Nguyen discovered the best Google Translate travel hack. You can simply click the camera icon on the app and point your smartphone camera toward any text in another language.

Then, Google Translate will magically translate anything in the frame– from menus to street signs– to your desired language.

TikTok; pictured above is Nguyen in her video

