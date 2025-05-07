7 Dangerous Destinations For Women Traveling Alone

Women Have To Be Careful When Traveling By Themselves

Solo travel can be the most empowering, eye-opening experience ever, but not every destination is safe for women traveling alone.

According to the Travel Industry Association, around 32 million American women travel by themselves each year.

Here Are 7 Dangerous Destinations For Women Traveling Alone

Whether it’s due to discrimination, high rates of harassment, or violence against women, these seven destinations are the most dangerous for women traveling alone.

This doesn’t mean you can’t still travel to these places if it’s your dream trip. But knowledge is power, and you should know about all the risks so you can better protect yourself. So, grab your passport and your street smarts, and prepare to take extra caution!

1. South Africa

The most dangerous place in the world for solo female travelers is South Africa. Only 25 percent of women in South Africa feel safe walking alone at night, and the country is notorious for violence against women. More than 40 percent of South African women are estimated to face assault in their lifetime.

2. Brazil

Brazil comes in second place for the most dangerous countries in the world for women. It has the third-highest rate of intentional homicide against women.

Only 28 percent of women in Brazil reported feeling safe walking alone at night, and 36.9 percent of women have experienced violence from partners.

3. Russia

Russia is ranked third for having the second-highest rate of intentional homicide against women. This country has laws that limit women’s ability to participate in the economy and society, making it the ninth-worst in legal discrimination against women. Luckily, in recent years, Russia has been showing slow progress in this matter.

4. Mexico

Mexico is a popular country to visit, but it is only becoming increasingly unsafe. Only 33 percent of women feel safe walking alone at night.

Mexico ranked poorly for street safety, intentional homicide, and violence against women. Many news reports recommend visitors stay within their resorts to reduce the risk of negative incidents.

5. Iran

The gender gap is what makes Iran a dangerous travel destination for women. Iran received terrible scores for inequality and discrimination.

There are large disparities between men and women in health, politics, education, and economic participation. At least, Iran had low levels of intentional homicide against women.

6. Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a beautiful Caribbean island that is a popular tourist spot. It ranks sixth for gender inequality, and its streets are not particularly safe.

A few years ago, it made headlines for a string of mysterious deaths involving tourists. Before that, tourists had never reported any problems going to the Dominican Republic.

7. Egypt

Egypt has gender inequality, bad street safety, poor marriage and divorce laws, and insufficient government representation.

However, attempts to close the gender gap have been made in the form of granting over 600 scholarships to women studying science, engineering, and business. About 47 percent of women feel safe walking alone at night.

