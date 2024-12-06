6 Of The Best Winter Getaways For You If You Love The Cold

ejnelson314 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Are You Someone Who Looks Forward To The Colder Weather?

Sergej – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

I firmly believe there are two different kinds of people in this world: those who look forward to the colder weather and those who relish any opportunity to escape it.

Regardless of which boat you fall in, we can probably all agree on one thing. Once the winter rolls around, we all need a serious break.

Here Are 6 Of The Best Winter Getaway Destinations

Lane Erickson – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

No matter how many mindful and intentional resolutions you set on January 1, life is bound to get busy, chaotic, and messy. So, by the year’s end, it’s common to feel burnt out, exhausted, and desperate for a vacay. I know I am.

If you can relate, look no further. If you want to lean into the coziness of winter, here are 6 of the best winter getaway destinations to unwind and recoup.

Stowe, Vermont

Don Landwehrle – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

First up on the list is Stowe, Vermont. This destination offers small-town charm and is great for people who enjoy hitting the slopes (as well as those of us who prefer to sit back with a good book in the lodge).

You can explore the downtown area, sip on craft beer from some awesome breweries, entrench yourself in a vibrant art community, and truly unplug from the hustle and bustle.

Park City, Utah

Kevin Ruck – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

If you’d prefer to head out west, you can hit Park City, Utah, or Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Park City is perfect for partners or friend groups that have different interests, as it truly has so much to offer.

Of course, you can spend your days riding up ski lifts and gliding down iconic mountains at Deer Valley Resort or Park City Mountain. Otherwise, there are plenty of spas, shops, breweries, and delicious downtown eateries to soak up.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

ejnelson314 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

When it comes to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this popular spot is beloved for its wildlife viewing, cool cultural scene, including art galleries and fine dining, and outdoor activities.

You can see majestic animals, like moose, bison, and elk, and check out Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

Leavenworth, Washington

Cavan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Next is Leavenworth, Washington, an idyllic winter wonderland that looks like it’s straight out of a children’s Christmas book.

This quaint community in the Cascade Mountains is actually modeled after a Bavarian village, making you feel as if you’ve left the States and entered picturesque Germany during the holidays.

If you are a Christmas lover, you’ll be dazzled by the festive decor that’s displayed throughout the downtown area from November to February. It’s a wonderful place for winter sports, such as skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, and snowshoeing. Or, for those who’d like to stay inside, you can visit the Nutcracker Museum, hit local boutiques, and chow down on authentic German schnitzel.

Breckenridge, Colorado

SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Now, we can’t forget about Breckenridge, Colorado, either. Vail, Aspen, and Telluride are all favorite tourist hotspots, but Breckenridge deserves some hype, too.

It’s home to a charming Main Street packed with boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, and restaurants. You’ll also be able to take in stunning mountain views and participate in some world-class skiing (if that’s your thing).

Bar Harbor, Maine

Cavan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Last but certainly not least is Bar Harbor, Maine. This coastal town may seem like a destination better suited for the summertime, but its winter appeal shouldn’t be underestimated.

You can visit Acadia National Park without so many crowds and relax along the coast during its quieter season. Not to mention, you’ll get to indulge in some fresh lobster. What more could you ask for?