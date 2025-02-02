Steer Clear Of These Common Travel Mistakes To Save Money On Flights

Now that the warmer months are getting closer and closer, you’re probably daydreaming about your summer vacation already. But, in this economy, there’s no denying that everything from plane tickets to accommodations and excursions isn’t exactly cheap.

That’s why, to vacay on a budget, you have to get a bit savvy with your planning. Some people like to visit tourist hot spots during the off-season, while others use credit card rewards points to snag hotel booking deals.

However, there’s one tactic everyone can use, whether they want to travel abroad or stay within the States: smart flight booking strategies.

Before you buy your next plane ticket, remember to steer clear of these top mistakes that will break the bank when booking a flight.

Avoid Common Flight Pitfalls To Save Money

First, we’ve all heard that buying plane tickets in advance can be cheaper than waiting until the last minute. But this method is still a double-edged sword.

Yes, flight prices will definitely rise as your takeoff date gets closer. On the flip side, though, booking too early can also be pricier.

The goal is to strike a balance. For domestic flights, prices are usually lowest between 21 and 52 days before departure; meanwhile, the best deals for international flights typically fall between 26 and 68 days in advance.

At the same token, it’s helpful if you can be flexible with your travel dates. So, prior to locking in your PTO at work, do a bit of research and determine the most affordable travel times to your intended destination.

Moving up or delaying your trip by a few weeks is often doable if you’re not attending a set event, and the slight shift can make a massive difference in your budget.

Then, once you nail down your trip time period, consider flying out on a weekday instead of a weekend. I understand that you might not want to sacrifice any extra PTO, but the cost savings may make this seriously worth it.

Not only will your flight be less filled with other travelers, but you will also save an average of 13% on your ticket price if you leave on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday as opposed to the weekend. Simply compare the cost savings to your extra day of PTO to see if you can justify the deal.

Another major tip is remaining open-minded. If you’re lucky enough to jet set frequently or even semi-often, you might have a favorite airline. Unfortunately, you can’t cash in your loyalty at the bank, and there’s no guarantee your go-to airline has the best plane fares.

Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and compare flight prices across various companies. And on a similar note, expand your airport search.

When visiting a set destination, many people automatically plan to fly to the nearest major airport. Yet, other surrounding airports that are a bit further away could have better prices, especially if they’re smaller.

If you already intend to get a rental car, consider driving the extra 30 minutes or even an hour to your hotel or Airbnb to save. Or, look into public transportation to determine if flying a bit out of the way makes sense for your vacation budget.

Last but not least, if you have a credit card that offers reward points, the benefits cannot be overstated enough. Why dip into your savings if you can use your stash of points to score in-app travel deals?

Don’t worry if you’ve already wiped out your credit points, either. When it comes time to book your next flight, just make sure to use your credit card, especially if it offers any travel incentives. That way, you’ll maximize your rewards to use as spending money during your trip (or even fund your next adventure).

