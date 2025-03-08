A Ranking Of All The Disney World Deluxe Resorts, From A Man Who’s Stayed At Them All

From fairytale luxury to theme park proximity, Disney’s Deluxe Resorts promises a magical experience. But which ones are worth splurging on?

After staying at every single one, TikToker Shay Spence (@theshayspence) is ranking them all, starting with the worst and working his way down to the best.

“I just have to say, they’re all winners. I love them all in their own way. It just comes down to minor details and personal preferences, so don’t be mad at me,” he said as a disclaimer.

Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

It is an equestrian-themed and Victorian-style hotel featuring multiple enchanting pools. According to Shay, the grounds are beautiful but sprawling, so it can take a while to reach your room. The resort felt secluded, which was nice, but The Turf Club, the main restaurant there, lacked excitement. The transportation to the theme park also took a long time.

Old Key West Resort

The hotel rooms are large, and the resort has fantastic food. You can even enjoy a poolside key lime pie. But just like Saratoga Springs, the resort is huge and far from the parks.

Contemporary Resort

It is walking distance to the Magic Kingdom Park and features white sand beaches and dazzling pools. However, Shay only likes staying at this resort if he gets a room in the lobby; otherwise, it feels more like a motel. It also contains Steakhouse 71, one of the best places to dine at Disney World, whether you’re there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Beach Club Resort

The pools here are the most coveted out of any other Disney resort. Beach Club has a lazy river, a beach, and a water slide. It has a lakeside setting inspired by New England. Adults can get boozy milkshakes at any time of the day or night.

Riviera Resort

This property is beautiful, peaceful, and serene. However, Shay had a view of the parking lot, which was not worth it for how much the room cost. The food was great, and Bar Riva is one of the best pool bars at Disney. There is a fun, lively pool for kids and a more calm, tranquil pool for adults.

Wilderness Lodge

Wilderness Lodge truly makes you feel like you’re staying in a cozy mountain resort, and the Magic Kingdom is just a quick boat ride away. They took their inspiration from the early 20th-century lodges of America’s national parks. The resort also has Whispering Canyon, one of the best breakfast spots at Disney.

Yacht Club

This resort has an upscale, coastal atmosphere and a plush, elegant lobby with a nautical theme. It is right next to the Beach Club, but the bars and restaurants here are better. Visit Ale and Compass for appetizers and drinks, and Yachtsman Steakhouse for their lobster bisque.

Boardwalk Villas

Since it’s right on the boardwalk, there are a bunch of delectable dining options. Go to Trattoria al forno for brunch and Flying Fish for dinner. The area also has an exciting nightlife.

Polynesian Resort

Here, you have access to the iconic Lava Pool and the Oasis Pool. In addition, many of the rooms have Polynesian robes available for use. The restaurant, Trader Sam’s, is so good that it immediately places this resort in the top three. At the end of the night, you can watch a fireworks display from the beach.

Animal Kingdom Lodge

Even though this resort is a farther bus ride to most of the parks, it is worth it for all the unique features. It features exotic animals that you can observe and award-winning dining. Of all the resorts, Animal Kingdom has the best food around.

The Grand Floridian

The number one resort at Disney World is the Grand Floridian. You just can’t beat the sophistication and fragrance of the resort’s lobby. It is close to the Magic Kingdom; you can simply walk there via a connected path. It is also home to Victoria and Albert’s, the only Michelin-starred restaurant at Disney.

