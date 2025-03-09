She And Her Friend Got An Entire 175-Person Plane To Themselves

babaroga - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Imagine showing up for your flight, expecting the usual cramped seats and crying babies, only to realize that you’ve scored the ultimate VIP treatment of being the only passenger on board.

When two friends arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport for a Southwest Airlines flight, they discovered that they would be the only passengers to board the 175-person aircraft.

TikToker Natalie Wolfley (@natwolfley) and Savannah Sargent were headed to Phoenix to celebrate Savannah’s bridal shower ahead of her wedding in March when they were gifted with this rare experience.

They were given free rein of the cabin and recorded the trip in a video that has gained 6.1 million views.

After learning the incredible news, they decided to buy some cakes from a bakery to eat while on the plane. Then, they boarded the plane, debriefed with the flight attendants, and chose a row to sit in together despite all the empty seats.

The flight crew knew them by name and directed their announcements to them personally, beginning each one with “Savannah and Natalie.”

The girls were also able to check out the cockpit. All in all, they had a wonderful experience on their private commercial flight. It was the best way to start Savannah’s bridal celebrations.

In the comments section, some TikTok users expressed their amusement at the announcements the crew made on the plane.

Several others described the times they were lucky enough to get the private jet experience, minus the billionaire price tag.

“I was one of six before on a Southwest flight, and it was magical. The snacks were ever flowing, drinks were free, everyone was spread out. Best flight ever,” commented one user.

“I had this happen once! I had the whole plane to myself. I was the only passenger from Cincinnati to Chicago,” shared another.

“That happened to me during COVID when I had to go to Sydney. They upgraded me to first class with the laydown seats and all of the accommodations for free,” wrote a third.

“My dad was once the only passenger on a flight from Cyprus to the UK. He just kept taking selfies with the crew, haha,” added someone else.

