He Just Found Out That His Parents Had A Daughter Together That They Have Been Keeping A Secret From Him And She’s Currently Living With Them

An 18-year-old guy was adopted by his mom and dad back when he was only 6-years-old. All throughout his life, his mom and dad insisted that they chose adoption since they were unable to have their own kids.

Well, he recently found out that his parents didn’t exactly tell him the truth about that, and they also lied to him about having a daughter that they have kept a secret.

While his mom does have issues with her fertility, those issues arose after she had given birth to her daughter.

His mom gave birth to her 31-year-old daughter when she was 15, and his mom and dad knew it was best to put their daughter up for adoption.

They couldn’t handle a baby at that point in their lives, and his grandparents refused to raise her.

When his mom and dad’s daughter turned 18, his mom and dad were able to reach out to her and develop a relationship with her.

“All throughout my life, they would take occasional weekend trips, leaving me with my grandparents, which it turns out were not romantic getaways but trips to see her,” he explained.

“They have met the woman that fostered her for most of her teens and they were even at her wedding in 2016.”

“I’m still not entirely sure why they wanted to keep her a secret, but it is clear that they never wanted me to know.”

