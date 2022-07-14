Her Boyfriend Intentionally Smashed The Expensive Birthday Gift She Bought For Him, And She’s Left Wondering Why

A 22-year-old girl has a boyfriend 10 years older than her, and they recently celebrated his birthday on the first of this month.

For her boyfriend’s birthday present, she went out and bought him a birthday present that was expensive for her to afford.

She got her boyfriend a designer leather magnet bracelet, and she paid around $88 for the gift.

“The other day he came home after a night of drinking with his brother and all their friends (I couldn’t go as I was working) and said that the magnet latch had just fallen off while he was out,” she explained.

“I was quite upset since it cost me so much money and it’s been less than a fortnight that he’s had it.”

She didn’t buy her boyfriend’s story about how the expensive gift she had purchased for him broke, as it’s a high-end product and the latch could not have just come off without something happening to it.

Luckily, she did get the bracelet insured in the event something like this happened, and she let her boyfriend know how to go about getting the bracelet replaced.

Although she did that, her boyfriend has not said a word about intending to follow through with getting the bracelet replaced.

On top of that, the retailer she bought the bracelet from has her email address for the insurance information, and she would have gotten an email if he wanted to get it taken care of, but she has not.

