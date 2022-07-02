Her Friend Ghosted Her After They Slept Together And She Feels Confused As To Why That Happened

Some of the best romantic relationships start as friendships first. Other times, getting involved with a friend can go very wrong.

This woman believes she has done everything right. Yet, she was still left in the dust.

After getting out of an abusive relationship about four years ago, she has remained celibate ever since.

The woman wanted to wait until she felt comfortable with another man and ensure she would not get into another toxic relationship.

Then, she met a guy through a mutual friend. The woman immediately thought he was very kind and funny. Afterward, all three friends began hanging out a lot.

Eventually, the guy asked for her number and their conversations went from innocent and friendly to flirty.

“I started to let my guard down, and he was already aware of the situation I had been in,” the woman explained.

They would call and text constantly, which seriously boosted the woman’s self-esteem. Then, the guy eventually invited her over to his new place.

“I went and, after a few hours of talking and laughing, he kissed me,” the woman said. Soon after, things got intimate, and she felt herself falling for him.

