Her Husband Left Her A Month Ago And Now He Wants Her Back, Claiming This Was One Big Mistake

A 30-year-old woman spent 5 years married to her 31-year-old husband, and a month ago, he left her without warning.

She was completely blindsided when he announced his departure from their home and marriage, citing her being boring as the biggest reason why he was done.

Her husband also mentioned that he was unhappy. So, he quit his job, which paid him quite well, and he moved to the state where his father lives.

He took one of their dogs, left the rest of their pets with her, and also took off in a car that was in her name and not his, packed with all of the price video game systems that she had bought for him.

He stuck her with the lease for their home, didn’t pay a big portion of their bills, and also refused to give her half of the money she had in their savings account.

She later learned that her husband was speaking to a lawyer to move forward with divorcing her, which really made her feel like there was no hope for reconciling in any way.

“The guy hasn’t been able to keep a steady job for 2 years now, and shady things have come to light involving a previous female coworker of his (and other women),” she explained.

“I made 75 percent of the money in the house at the time and was basically supporting him. I really feel like he used me. It took over a month for the heartbreak to subside a bit and for normalcy to return.”

Well, her husband wants her back after a month of living the single life, and he’s claiming this has been all one big mistake.

