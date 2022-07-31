Her Mom Randomly Decided To Get Married On The Same Day As Her Wedding, And Now She Wants To Charge The Family Members Who Chose To Attend Her Mom’s Ceremony Over Hers $70

A twenty-six-year-old woman just got married to her thirty-year-old husband. But, the wedding did not come with a massive dose of family drama.

The woman has had a tumultuous relationship with her mother and much of the family on her mother’s side for a while.

She actually has not seen her mom at all for about eight years because their relationship became so strained.

Nonetheless, the woman had to make a tough decision when it came time to send out wedding invites.

She chose to invite her mother’s side to the ceremony even though they are nowhere near close simply because she grew up with them and wanted them there for her milestone.

On the other hand, the woman decided not to invite her mom for numerous reasons.

“She is known to steal the spotlight and cause problems. Plus, she has openly shot down and berated my husband to family members despite never meeting him on the basis that he is an artist,” she explained.

The woman felt her decision was only fair and sent out the wedding invitations eight months in advance.

Everything appeared fine for a while, until three weeks before her big day.

