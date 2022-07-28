Instagram CEO Personally Speaks Out Following Criticism Of The Platform From Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, And The Greater Social Media Community

Over the weekend, an extremely popular creator known as @Illumitati called out Instagram on its own platform.

They posted a bold, black-and-white graphic that read, “MAKE INSTAGRAM INSTAGRAM AGAIN. (Stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends). SINCERELY, EVERYONE.”

The sentiment was apparently widespread since the post received over 2.1 million likes and even attracted the attention of some Kardashian-Jenner family members.

First, Kim Kardashian re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote “PRETTY PLEASE” underneath.

Then, Kylie Jenner followed suit– writing “PLEASEEEEE” on her own Instagram story.

@Illuminati even created a Change.org petition to “bring back the old Instagram” and posted a link in their account bio.

Since the petition went live just five days ago, it has garnered over two hundred and six thousand signatures– with that number rising by the second.

The social media frenzy that has ensued since Friday prompted Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri to speak out yesterday in a now-viral Instagram reel.

Instagram; pictured above is CEO Adam Mosseri in his video

