Kardashian-Jenner Family Comes Under Fire Amidst Allegations Of Environmental Recklessness

The Kardashian-Jenner family has recently come under fire following incidences of environmental pollution and waste.

First, Kourtney Kardashian was called out by CBS News after the outlet combed through Las Virgenes Water District public records.

Due to a drought emergency in the district– which is home to numerous A-list celebrities, including Kourtney– every resident was allotted their own monthly water budget beginning last December.

If residents go over that budget, they can be hit with some hefty fines. And according to the water district reports, Kourtney used two hundred and forty percent of her water budget in the month of May alone– marking the fourth month that her residence has gone over budget.

Joe McDermott of the Las Virgenes Water District described how these financial penalties are not working in neighborhoods rich with celebrities.

“For those customers who are very affluent and have lots of cash, financial penalties don’t necessarily work. We don’t think you can just buy your way out of the drought. Everyone needs to do their part; this is very serious,” McDermott said.

And amidst growing online anger toward the lack of repercussions against Kourtney, Kylie Jenner also made national headlines after her own environmentally harmful behavior was publicized.

On July 12, Kylie posted a photo of herself and Travis Scott in front of their private planes on Instagram.

Instagram; pictured above is Kylie

