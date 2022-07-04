Kat Von D’s $12.5 Million Mansion Just Hit The Market And It Comes Complete With A Red Pool

Apparently, tattoo artist Kat Von D’s home is up for sale– and the estate matches her gothic style perfectly.

The three-story Victorian mansion listed at $12.5 million is located on Lorraine Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, and sits on just over a half-acre lot.

It was built in 1896 by Isaac Newton Van Nuys and has since undergone some major renovations and upgrades.

Guests arrive through the property’s iron gates and tall privacy hedges before meeting the home’s gothic and moody exterior– with dark red brickwork complemented by black roofing and panel detailing.

themls.com; pictured above is the exterior of the home

The property’s labyrinthine landscape also features a chef’s garden, an outdoor hidden bar, and a massive driveway equipped with a car turntable. In other words, you will never have to pull a “three-point-turn” again.

But, the land’s real show-stopper is the red swimming pool and spa area. That’s right– the water inside both the pool and hot tub is blood red, which perfectly ties together the entire estate’s dark vibe.

themls.com; pictured above is the red pool

