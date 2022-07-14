Mattel Just Released The Dr. Jane Goodall Doll As The Newest Addition To The Barbie Inspiring Women Series

In 2018, Mattel launched the Barbie Inspiring Women Series on International Women’s Day to honor female historical role models and motivate future generations of women.

And just two days ago, Mattel released their newest addition to the series– Dr. Jane Goodall.

Jane Goodall is an English primatologist who, at only twenty-six years old, traveled to Tanzania and began studying wild chimpanzees in 1960.

From that day forward, Goodall dedicated nearly sixty years of her life to understanding primates and advocating for the protection of chimpanzees from extinction.

She is now eighty-eight years old and continues to travel the world in hopes of furthering primate education.

Goodall delivers speeches about threats facing the chimps, the global climate crisis, and more.

Her contributions as a scientist, conservationist, peacemaker, and mentor have been revered across the globe.

Since 1963, Goodall has received over one hundred awards and forty honorary degrees from international institutions.

Mattel; pictured above is the Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie doll

