People Online Shared The Most Important Red Flags To Watch Out For When Dating

Everyone has heard about “red flags”– the term used to describe behavior that might indicate someone is manipulative or toxic. But, it’s not always easy to spot them in the moment.

While going on dates, people can become “love blind.” And while they try to look for the good in people, they might also miss some seriously questionable qualities in potential partners.

If you are someone that struggles with this, worry no more. The newest Ask Reddit thread may be perfect for you.

There, people shared the most important red flags you need to watch out for while dating someone new.

“Masking”

“Do they put on a personality for different people?” asked @DisposableMale76.

If you notice your date changing their demeanor, behavior, or general vibe while around different groups of people, this is likely a red flag.

Who is to say that they are not doing the same around you? Plus, if they are, it can be nearly impossible to know who you are really getting involved with.

Being Rude To Service Workers

