She Believes Her Friend Sent Her A Sign After Passing Away And TikTok Has Chills

Have you ever lost someone close to you and felt like they were sending you a sign?

One TikToker named Madyson recently shared her own very similar experience.

After losing one of her close friends, Madyson and the rest of her friend group went to hang out on a New York City pier they would always go to together.

“Keep in mind that we live in New York City, so there is a lot of light pollution, and you cannot see the stars at all,” Madyson prefaced.

But, that night, the group all noticed this miraculously bright star in the sky. And one of Madyson’s friends, Jessie, decided to do some digging.

“Jessie researched it and found out that the light was not a star– it was actually the planet Jupiter,” Madyson explained.

But, after learning that fun fact and thinking it might be her friend sending her a sign, nothing really happened.

That was until a few days later when Madyson and her friend group took a bus to Virginia together to attend the funeral service.

After their long bus ride, Madyson’s friend’s brother picked up the group.

TikTok; pictured above is Madyson in her video

