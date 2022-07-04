She’s Seeing A Guy Who Expects Her To Join Him On A Trip That She Simply Cannot Afford

A 24-year-old girl has been seeing a guy the same age as her, and soon, he’s going to be taking a trip to a sports event.

The sport in question is one that he actually plays and is talented at, and he will be competing in this event.

He asked her to come with him and even participate, saying that he would love for her to attend it with him.

She replied that she was supposed to go on another trip with one of her friends and that overlaps with the dates of his event.

She did mention that she could try to meet him at the end of the event, and in order for her to get there, she’s going to need to be on a train for more than 9 hours one way before hustling to get a connecting flight too.

All in, she’ll need to travel for upwards of 18 hours to even make it there.

It’s a pretty stressful travel plan to show up at an event for a small window of time, and on top of that, she honestly cannot afford to go.

As she was discussing the possibility of going anyway, he revealed to her that he booked a hotel room and he expects her to pay for half of the costs for that.

Then, he backtracked and said nevermind, she doesn’t have to pay. But then, he flipped it around again on her.

