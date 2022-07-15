She’s Spilling All The Tea On TikTok About How To Marry Rich

Do you want to marry rich? Millions of people on TikTok apparently do. One creator known as @Drinkswithdevin has repeatedly gone viral for sharing her tips and tricks for meeting rich men and fitting in with their high society.

And while the videos are utterly entertaining, Devin also provides some pretty useful information.

Three of her most viral videos include discussions on where to meet rich men, how to decide between “old money” and “new money,” and– after landing a date– how to get along with a rich man’s parents. So, let’s break down all the advice.

Where To Find Rich Men

One of the most obvious places to start is political fundraisers. There will be plenty of sponsors and donors pouring loads of money into their party of choice. Just read the room and beware of political discussions.

You can also visit polo matches, major golf tournaments, and tennis opens– three sports guaranteed to attract some high-value players.

Or, if you are into more traditional art and history, you might choose to travel to Sotheby’s, The Cannes Film Festival, and “orchestras where they play Chopin.”

How To Decide Between “Old Money” And “New Money”

TikTok; pictured above is Devin

