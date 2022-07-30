Someone Stole Everything This Young Couple Owned While They Were On Their Way To Start Their New Life In New York

From recent experience, I know how hard it is to move everything you own to a new home you share with your partner.

Luckily for me, it was just a couple of blocks away from I was originally living. Some people aren’t as lucky. Things get lost, broken, forgotten, or even stolen in the process of moving everything.

One couple had their world flipped upside down when someone stole everything they owned while they were packing.

“Our lives were flipped upside down the night before we were set to begin our new life together in New York,” a woman named Grace explained on a GoFundMe page.

“All of our belongings — everything we owned and accumulated over 30 years — was stolen when someone broke into and drove off with the Uhaul packed with our entire lives in front of our apartment building in downtown Kansas City.”

Grace and Trey were all set to move to New York City from Kansas City to begin the next stage of their lives together.

Grace is going to start teaching in a charter school in Harlem, and Trey will be a Senior Writer at Fortune Magazine.

Grace has also been accepted to a Master’s program at Columbia University for education policy.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Grace and Trey

