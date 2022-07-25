The Guy That She’s Been Seeing For The Last Year Just Sent Her Intimate Photos Of Another Girl Before Claiming It Was All An Accident

A 24-year-old girl has been seeing this 28-year-old guy for a bit more than one year, and when they initially started talking to one another, they would spend hours chatting over the phone.

Her schedule and this guy’s schedule don’t really align work-wise, so it has been challenging to spend time together in person.

This means that the majority of the relationship that she has with him is through the phone.

“I have told him that it’s important to me to make an effort to see each other and that I want to try and spend more time with him,” she explained.

“I always offer to drive to him or try and work with his schedule, but somehow he is NEVER available.”

“It’s been over a year, and the man has never even invited me to his home.”

Any time that she tries to make plans with him, he always has crazy reasons for why he can’t meet up with her, such as he’s busy and has to take his dog for a walk.

In the past 4 weeks, she has only spent time with him one time in person, and he only lives 20 minutes away from where she does.

She feels that she’s been begging him to meet up with her, and yet he never makes the effort to see her at all.

