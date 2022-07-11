This Tibetan Spaniel Ended Up In The ER, And Her Family Is Trying To Get Her Better So She Can Go Back To Heading Out On Adventures With Her Brother

On June 14th, 2022, princess HI’ilani, a ten-and-a-half-year-old Tibetan Spaniel, became ill and was rushed to a nearby animal hospital.

After arriving at the emergency room, the vet completed an exam and performed numerous tests where they found HI’ilani was a diabetic.

At the time, her liver seemed enlarged, and there were potential issues with her pancreas. After the diagnosis, HI’ilani was asked to stay in the hospital for three days as she would need more treatments.

During her stay, HI’ilani had several injections, including various medications and a couple of catheters, one in particular for fluids to keep her hydrated.

Due to the extent of her condition, the veterinarian suggested the family take her to a Critical Care Vet Emergency Hospital.

“At the moment, we are currently staying with the current vet,” said Michelle Rose on a GoFundMe page.

“However, if things turn for the worst or her current vet insists, we will need to transport her to the Critical Care Vet Hospital where she can receive medical attention from a specialist and have 24-hour care until she is stable enough to come home.”

HI’ilani has a twin brother named Pomaika’i. The two love to go on adventures together, such as walking through the mountains or playing in the Colorado River.

GoFundMe; pictured above is HI’ilani

