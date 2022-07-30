Viral Reddit Thread Reveals What Keeps People Up At Night

Many people wish they could just turn off their lamp, hop into bed, and immediately drift off to sleep.

But, this is dream virtually unattainable for tens of millions of Americans. In fact, about seventy million U.S. adults have trouble falling asleep every single night.

So, if you have ever laid in bed and hopelessly stared at the ceiling, countless other people across the country were likely doing the exact same thing.

But what keeps people up at night? Stress, fear, excitement? One Reddit thread with nearly seven hundred responses just revealed some of the most common causes of restlessness when trying to slumber.

Thinking About Fake Scenarios

“Full-fledged dialog that is practiced and rehearsed, all based on a thought that came to my mind five minutes ago.”

–Ceagon

“Mostly past arguments that I have had with friends and relatives that I am now winning effortlessly in my head.”

–Logimk

