She’s An ER Doctor Who Went Above And Beyond For A Patient With A Stomach Bug Who Desperately Had To Show Up For A Job Interview

TikTok - @drhalasabry_ - pictured above is Dr. Hala

When you think of the emergency room, you probably picture flashing lights, rushing nurses, and patients being wheeled around. What you don’t expect is someone prepping for a job interview.

Dr. Hala Sabry-Elnaggar (@drhalasabry_) is an emergency medicine physician, and she’s on TikTok sharing about something she recently did in the emergency room that she’s never gotten to do before.

She has been an ER doctor for over 15 years. One day, a patient came in saying that she needed to get better quickly because she had a job interview that she had to show up for. The interview was online through Zoom. It was in two hours, but she could not stop vomiting or having diarrhea.

Her whole family was sick with some kind of brutal stomach bug. So, Hala grabbed her team and told them about their mission to get this woman better.

They put her in a bed in the hallway and gave her medications so she could rest.

About 20 minutes before her interview, Hala woke her up and asked if she was feeling better. She even offered to do her hair.

Then, they rolled the woman into an empty room so she could do her interview in privacy. Afterward, she excitedly told Hala that she thought she did really well.

“I don’t even know what job she was applying to exactly, but this person is somebody that you definitely want on your team. Like for her to care so much to show up like rain or shine, I think it’s just so unique,” Hala said.

She is super happy for the woman and hopes she will take some time to rest and relax. In the comments section, several TikTok users shared similar stories.

“I did an interview from my hospital room while sick with a pretty severe pneumonia. My (now) boss was wonderful about offering me to reschedule it, but like…I wasn’t busy. Anyway, I got the job,” commented one user.

“The urgent care team once rallied this way to get me to a Beyoncé concert with a raging sinus infection. I’ll never forget that!” exclaimed another.

“My patient was on an interview via FaceTime while still on a stretcher getting an EKG,” stated someone else.

