Her Husband Cheated On Her With A Coworker, And An Incriminating Christmas Party Photo Tipped Her Off

TikTok - @pamelavoorhees13 - pictured above is Jessa

Two years ago, TikToker Jessa (@pamelavoorhees13) found out that her husband was cheating on her with a coworker. They had been together for a decade.

They owned a house, two cars, a dog, two cats, and had three kids together. She made every meal he ate. He also never washed a single dish or piece of laundry.

She essentially woke him up for work every morning and made him coffee just to send him off for a day of cheating.

He worked at a dental office and usually wore scrubs. But one morning, he put on a button-up shirt and a pair of khakis, which made her suspicious.

Looking back, she realized there were plenty of glaring signs that he was being unfaithful. He had been going to the gym recently, spent lots of time in the bathroom, flipped his phone facedown whenever he went to take a shower, slept with his phone underneath him, and “accidentally” ordered privacy screen protectors for his phone.

She started doing research after he left for work. She snooped around on his social media and found a photo from his Christmas work party.

In the photo, there was a woman clinging to his arm, and their body language told Jessa everything she needed to know. The woman was also on his list of top friends.

Jessa did a little more digging and discovered an email address that she did not know he had. He forgot to log out of the email, so she was able to scroll through thousands of incriminating emails and inappropriate photos. The woman’s face was in all these photos, so she clearly was not trying to hide anything.

The worst part is that all his coworkers knew Jessa existed because she had been to his office multiple times for teeth cleanings.

TikTok – @pamelavoorhees13 – pictured above is Jessa

Jessa took pictures of the emails and called him to let him know that she found out about the affair. He came home and wept profusely.

He punched a hole in the wall and begged her to stay.

For about a month after that, they tried to keep living in the same house. During the week, he stayed with his cousin and would return home on Thursdays.

She would leave when he came home, but she didn’t really have anywhere else to go, so this arrangement didn’t work for long.

Luckily, she was making enough money from content creation to get her own apartment. She and her kids moved into the apartment after they finished up their school year. Within a month, her ex moved that woman into the house and introduced her to the kids.

At first, it was really hard for Jessa to deal with, but over time, she became grateful for that woman because she allowed her to escape from the relationship.

