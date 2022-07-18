Win A Chance To Travel Through Europe With Friends By Entering Airbnb’s New Heritage Tour Contest

If you have been dying to travel through Europe and soak up all its rich histories, you will not want to miss this opportunity.

Interrail– an all-in-one European train pass– just turned fifty years old. In celebration of the anniversary, Airbnb has partnered with Interrail and is offering six people the chance to travel throughout Europe via the Airbnb Heritage Tour.

The trip will last nineteen days, and one lucky applicant will be chosen to bring five family members or friends with them for the intercontinental train ride.

Over the course of the trip, you will be guided throughout the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Plus, you will even be staying overnight in some of these country’s most history-packed homes.

“We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of nineteenth-century travel, when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer,” said Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb’s Regional Director.

The adventure will kick off in London, where travelers will board the train at Paddington Station and reach their first destination of Bath, UK.

There, you will spend three evenings in a gorgeous baronial-style nineteenth-century mansion featuring a classic English garden.

Following Bath, UK, you will travel along the Channel Tunnel into France before reaching the Castle in Loire Valley. It is home to seven bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a massive pool, and sprawling grounds.

After spending three nights at the castle, your third stop will be Sant Pere de Ribes in Spain. Described as a “gastro paradise,” you will be served endless food and wine at Montpellier for one evening before heading over to the two hundred and fifty-year-old Catalan Manor.

