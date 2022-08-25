After Her Cousin Broke Her Computer, She And Her Mom Used His Inheritance Money To Get A New One And Her Grandma Is Now Accusing Them Of Stealing His Money

An 18-year-old girl has an 8-year-old cousin who now lives with her family. Her aunt and his mom sadly passed away a year ago from cancer.

Her aunt raised her cousin alone, and after her passing, she did not leave behind a will. Her aunt did ask her mom and dad to care for her cousin before she passed away, and so the $20,000 she had was given to them.

“My aunt never actually told us what to do with that money, but my mother (her sister) decided it was best that we used that money to pay for part of his college funds and have him get a part-time job to pay for the rest when he was older,” she explained.

“My mom then made a joint account with him and kept the money there to gather interest but decided not to tell him as she didn’t want a child to know he had 20K under his name.”

A couple of days ago, her cousin wanted to use her laptop to play some video games, and she refused to let him have it because he was not behaving in a nice way.

She ended up shutting her laptop off and leaving their house, but she did not take her laptop with her.

After she returned home, later on, her mom informed her that her cousin had taken her laptop, slammed it on the floor, and broken it.

“My data was stored in my cloud, but I had a project I needed to submit by the end of the week so the quickest solution was to get a replacement,” she said.

“But we didn’t exactly have 3K to spare, so we decided to just use the money in his joint account.”

