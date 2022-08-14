Breaking Down Euphoria Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Journey To Stardom And Current Net Worth

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997, in Spokane, Washington, and has wanted to be an actress for as long as she can remember.

At the age of twelve, Sydney even presented her parents with a five-year business plan outlining her goals in the industry.

She was able to convince her family to move to Los Angeles shortly after to begin pursuing her dreams.

And that same year, Sydney landed her first role ever in the NBC drama series “Heroes.” She starred as a “little girl” extra in the episode entitled Hysterical Blindness.

Following this first on-screen appearance, Sydney continued to work on her craft and finally had a breakthrough in 2018 after starring in the Netflix series Everything Sucks!

Her portrayal of the character Emaline Addario gained her much praise and helped Sydney land her first recurring HBO role in the miniseries Sharp Objects.

In this role, she got to explore more profound and emotional subject matter, including mental illness and self-harm.

Then, in 2019, Sydney was cast as Eden Spencer in the widely-beloved series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Instagram; pictured above is Sydney

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.