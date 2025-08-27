Her Half-Sister Had An Affair With Her Husband, And Then She Raised Her Six Kids

Families can be complicated, but for TikToker Amy (@amydiane87), “complicated” doesn’t even begin to cover it.

She has a half-sister who is 10 years older than her. They were raised by a good family, so she doesn’t know how her sister ended up on such a bad path.

Her sister had an affair with her first husband. Amy also raised all six of her kids. She no longer talks to her sister.

Her sister was married and had three kids with three different dads. The youngest kid was the result of an affair, but her husband decided to stick around.

She ended up divorcing her husband and getting married to another man. She had two more boys and abandoned the three children she already had because her new husband wanted a traditional, picture-perfect family. The three kids were not included.

During this time, Amy was going through a divorce herself. When she was young, she had gotten married to an abusive man who was 10 years older than her.

She had also hurt her back, so her sister came over to help her pack up her stuff. Her sister ended up stealing her pain pills, money, and perfume from her purse.

Amy checked on the kids all the time because her sister was never home. Her husband lived in another house, so she would often leave the kids behind and go over to his house to hang out with him.

Sometimes, she took her two sons with her, so Amy would take the three other kids to her house and buy them food.

Her sister and her husband had a falling out. They got a divorce, and she developed an addiction to pain pills. Amy finally had enough and moved her three kids into her house. The other two were with their father. Amy raised the three kids until they graduated from high school.

About two months before she took the kids, she received an email containing a bunch of steamy pictures with her sister and the husband she was divorcing.

Her sister got pregnant a sixth time. She let her sister live with her and helped raise the baby. When the baby was two months old, her sister went wild again.

She got a boyfriend and went to prison for a year and a half for domestic violence. Amy had guardianship of the baby girl.

The only time her sister called was to ask for money. When she got out of prison, Amy let her live with her again, which was a huge mistake because she had no interest in changing her ways.

At this time, the father of the two boys started using narcotics and dropped the boys off with her sister. Of course, her sister did nothing to take care of them.

So, Amy had to care for all six kids. Her sister signed away her rights to the younger three kids, and Amy is now considered their mother in the eyes of the state.

@amydiane87 It took me a long time to accept the fact that just because somebody is family doesn’t give them the right to be in your life and doesn’t give them the right to have your forgiveness. I gave her way more chances then she deserved. There’s so much more to the story, but it would take me an hour to tell you! Myself and these children are thriving. I currently have a 9 year old, 15 year old and a 17 year old ?? #storytime#worst#sister#affair ? original sound – Amy Diane?

