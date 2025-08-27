She Dropped Her Daughter Off At A Roller Rink Birthday Party, And Everyone Ditched Her

forma82 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Lauren (@lauren.m.100) picked her daughter up from a birthday party, she found that everyone else had mysteriously vanished.

She dropped her daughter, Ashlyn, off at a birthday party at the roller rink and went to run an errand. Before she left the party, she asked them if it was okay to leave her daughter there and when the party would be over.

The parents told her it was fine and that the party would be over at 5 p.m. But when Lauren returned at 4:30, everyone was gone, and her daughter was there alone. The party room was locked, and it was dark.

The mom of the party had texted her at 4:24, asking if she had picked up her daughter because she hadn’t seen her around. By the time Lauren got the text, she was already with Ashlyn.

Thankfully, another friend who wasn’t associated with the party happened to be there, so Ashlyn wasn’t completely alone. Lauren tried calling the mom eight times, but she didn’t answer her phone calls or text messages.

So, Lauren talked to the manager at the roller rink, who informed her that everyone left at 3:30. Ashlyn also hadn’t eaten anything because they never announced food, cake, or presents.

Ashlyn’s shoes were still in the party room, so the manager unlocked the door. But the room was empty, and they couldn’t locate her shoes anywhere.

The manager said that the host and the party were very chaotic because everyone tried to take their skates outside for a big present reveal. It was at that time the host realized Ashlyn wasn’t with the party anymore and texted Lauren.

The manager offered Ashlyn a drink and snack to make her feel better about the situation. Later that night, the mom texted Lauren back, explaining that her phone was at two percent and she had lost it in the parking lot, so she wasn’t able to answer.

forma82 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The mom also told her that they only had the party room for 45 minutes. After 45 minutes, they moved to the lobby. She assured Lauren they were there the entire time and didn’t leave until 5:30.

But Lauren had walked all around the lobby and didn’t see anyone there, much less an entire party. Now, Lauren feels like the worst mom ever because she had mistakenly trusted the other mom to look after her daughter.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan