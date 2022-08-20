Her Friend Wanted Her To Cover Both Of Their Hotel Expenses Even After She Had Been Excluded From Her Intern Group’s Travel Plans

A 19-year-old girl has been interning in Europe and will be solo traveling throughout the continent for the next two weeks.

But, this is really only because one cliquey group of interns has been excluding her from their travel plans.

Her friend, whom she has known for a year now, is even visiting two of the same cities during their travels.

Nonetheless, the friend invited another girl to accompany her and even stay at her family’s house for cheaper accommodations.

And even though she still needed to find a place to stay, the friend turned her down and said the house was full.

“I thought it was interesting that she chose to open her house to her friend who she just met and not me– who she has known for a year,” she said.

Moreover, this is not the first time the woman has been left out. Just last weekend, she and the other interns were sharing a hotel room together when she was unexpectedly kicked out.

Apparently, their number of guests had exceeded the room’s capacity– but she felt like the group was just cliquey and wanted to exclude her.

“Since then, the intern group dynamic has not been the same,” she explained. And this fact is what truly prompted her to book all of her own private arrangements without any other interns.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.