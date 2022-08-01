Her Friends Humiliated Her At A Buffet When They Went Out To Eat Together, And She Never Wants To See Any Of Them Again

A young woman has forever been what she refers to as the “fat friend” in her group.

Although she has never been big enough to be referred to as obese, she’s been about a size 10 or 12, while the rest of her friends have been between sizes 4 and 6.

She’s doing her best to lose weight, and her hard work is absolutely paying off for her.

“I joined a sports club with my insanely fit boyfriend, I work out hard 15 hours a week,” she explained.

“I am obsessed, and I love it so much, it’s hard, but I don’t care. I now eat way more than what I usually do, and the weight is falling off. I feel like a teenage boy with my current diet and activity levels.”

Her friends are all very aware of her weight loss journey, and they also know that she has been going to the gym a lot.

Although her friends know about these healthy changes that she has incorporated into her life, they believe she’s been eating far less than she normally does, and that’s been the reason behind her weight loss.

Not too long ago, her friends invited her out to dinner with them, and they wanted to go to a very particular place.

“They invited me to a new buffet and encouraged me to have a cheat day,” she said. “I haven’t seen them in person for a while, so I was very excited to show my progress to them.”

