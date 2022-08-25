Her Future Stepmother Asked Her To Dye Her Hair Or Wear A Wig So She Does Not Resemble Her Mom At The Wedding

This sixteen-year-old woman’s mom sadly passed away when she was eight years old. But, after losing her mother, she was blessed to retain much of her mother’s looks.

“I look just like her– the same hair, same eyes, and with the right makeup, I resemble her exact face,” she explained.

Plus, after she and her father suffered the loss, their relationship, thankfully, only grew stronger. They became very close-knit, and she knows she can always depend on her father for anything.

But now, her father is about to get married to his girlfriend of three years, and her future stepmother is not the most considerate.

For example, when her father was thinking of marrying his girlfriend, he first asked his daughter.

“But, she did not like that he introduced the idea to me rather than just ask her and then let me find out,” she recalled.

Another thing her future stepmother did not like was that she did not want to take part in the wedding party.

Don’t get me wrong– she is really happy for her dad. Still, though, she feels like she and her stepmother will never achieve a bond nearly as close as it was with her biological mom.

So, she has simply agreed to deliver a small speech about them at the wedding– and everything settled down after that.

