Her Wholesome Dating Story About A Cat Has TikTok Laughing

More dating apps have recently adapted to include a video call feature. To some, it’s a great way to get to know someone a bit better. To others, it seems kind of creepy!

A woman went viral on TikTok for posting about a very wholesome dating app video call interaction she ended up having with one of her matches.

Liz (@literallylizzi) is a makeup artist and content creator on TikTok who matched with a guy on Hinge because he is a Bernie Sanders supporter.

In her viral video, a picture of the Hinge match can be seen with a “Hot girls for Bernie Sanders” selfie filter on his face.

“I noticed that I missed a video call from him,” says Liz. “Which I’ve never gotten from a dating app ever.”

Liz messaged her match, saying, “Give me a heads up first!”

To which the match responded, “I wanted to show you how long my cat is.”

Is that not one of the most interesting dating app exchanges you’ve ever seen?

TikTok; pictured above is Liz in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.