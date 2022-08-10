He’s Not A Fan Of His Ex’s New Fiancé, But He Feels He Owes It To This Guy To Let Him Know They Hooked Up Earlier This Year

A 26-year-old guy was in a relationship with his ex for more than 4 years. They officially stopped dating 2 years ago, and together they have a daughter.

They had planned on getting married, but that clearly never happened. In October of last year, his ex started dating another guy, and this was someone that his ex had previously dated before him.

Just 3 months after his ex started dating this guy, she stopped by his house to get their daughter.

What was supposed to be a quick meet-up turned into a marathon catch-up. His ex spent the next couple of hours at his house.

“We hung out, played with our daughter for a while, and then both laid in bed together catching up,” he explained.

“One thing led to another and we were back at it with our old ways. We did not go all the way, as our daughter was present, but our hands were in places they shouldn’t be when dating another person.”

Right after that, his ex sent him a text, pleading with him not to breathe a word of what just happened to her boyfriend.

His ex was so concerned that if her boyfriend found out about what they did together that he would end the relationship.

Well, this month, his ex got engaged to her boyfriend, and when he was talking with her about childcare options and school for their daughter, he and his ex began chatting about her being engaged.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.