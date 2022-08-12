His Girlfriend Is Embarrassed About Where He Comes From And She Doesn’t Want To Give Her Family Information On Him Because Of This

A 26-year-old guy has been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend for 6 years now. Although they live in America, his girlfriend grew up in Canada, and his family is from Mexico.

2 weeks ago, his girlfriend went to see her family in Canada, and she’s currently still away on her trip.

His girlfriend goes to visit her family every year for a few weeks, and this time, her trip has been different than usual.

“I’m not sure what has been said while she was there, but she called me up yesterday saying that she is afraid of what her family will think of mine when they meet,” he explained.

“To give some context, her family is white and wealthy. She grew up in a mansion next to multiple celebrities, her dad is a doctor, her mom is a nurse, all of her siblings pursued higher education.”

“She just graduated law school and is starting a new job soon. I’m very proud of them. On the other hand, I’m the only one in my family that went to college.”

He has a job as a software engineer, and he does make a lot of money, especially given his age.

His own mom and dad moved to America from Mexico as kids, and they didn’t have the opportunity to complete high school.

“My dad is a hard working man who always provided for his family,” he said. “He works construction and operates cranes.”

