Margot Robbie’s Salary For The New Barbie Film Just Made Her The Highest-Paid Actress In Hollywood

Film-icon Margot Robbie was born in Dalby, Australia, in 1990 and jumpstarted her career back in 2008 after joining the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Margot acted on the soap for three years until, in 2011, she decided to pursue a career in Hollywood.

The star worked with a speech coach in order to perfect her American accent before setting off for America.

And not long after she arrived in Los Angeles, Margot was cast as a flight attendant in the popular television Pan Am.

But while this role did add to her credibility, Margot’s massive breakthrough in the industry came after starring in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013.

The Wolf of Wall Street quickly transformed Margot Robbie into a household name, and her starring role landed her numerous award nominations– including the Breakthrough Performance MTV Movie Award.

Since then, Margot has gone on to found her own production company and appeared in countless other films– including Focus (2015), The Big Short (2015), The Legend of Tarzan (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and I, Tonya (2017).

Her latest role is one for the books, though. Margot Robbie is starring as Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, who was cast as Ken in the highly-anticipated live-action Barbie movie.

Instagram; pictured above is Margot

