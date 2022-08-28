She Says She Was Fired Because Of TikTok Video She Made About Not Being Able To Come Into Work Early

A mom is dealing with the stressful aftermath of being fired from her job. So why did she get laid off? It was a TikTok video she made that somehow pushed her employer over the edge.

Nicole Johnson (@nicoleybridget) is a mom of three and a frequent TikTok user. Earlier this month, she posted a video with a ‘point of view’ (POV) caption reading, “POV: Your 60-year-old coworker turned in a photo of your TikTok to admin to get you fired.”

The video received over 130,000 likes, and other TikTok viewers left comments, asking for some more context on what happened to Nicole’s job.

“But what was the reason?” commented one user. “You’re not allowed to have TikTok?”

In May, Nicole had made a funny TikTok that was meant to be a joke. The video is of Nicole in her car with a Starbucks drink, with the caption reading, “Me telling my coworkers there is no way I can come in early cause I have kids, but yet I arrive with a Starbucks daily.”

In another video, Nicole explains that she wasn’t being serious and never arrived to work late because she was getting Starbucks.

“I did not say that I was coming into work late,” says Nicole. “I just said I wouldn’t come into work early, which we were asked at times.”

Nicole could never go to work early because she had to take care of her kids. She described that video as her being “silly and goofy.”

TikTok; pictured above is Nicole in one of her videos

