She’s Head Over Heels In Love With Her Best Friend, But He Does Not Want To Entertain The Idea Of Having A Relationship With Her

A 30-year-old woman has a best guy friend who is 2 years older than she is, and they have been really good friends for the last 2 years.

She and her best friend have so many similarities that it’s turned into one of their favorite jokes between them.

One thing they have in common is that they are both single parents. While she is super single, he just got divorced not that long ago.

“We live a couple of hours away from each other, so we don’t get to see each other often, but when we do hang out, things always turn physical,” she explained.

“We’ve had a few discussions about what we are, and he always says he just doesn’t want a relationship. And I really think I’m okay with that.”

“All I need is to know that he feels the same way. But lately, all I can think about is how nice it would be to have a life with him.”

She daydreams about living under the same roof as him and his child, and she daydreams about building her own family alongside him.

She’s convinced that they could be the perfect couple and that they would have a wonderful time together if their relationship grew into more than just a friendship.

She believes her best friend shares these sentiments, but the concerning thing is that when she does try to talk about moving their friendship forward into something far more, he tells her he’s not interested in that.

