The CAVA Chain Location In Midtown NYC Is Apparently The Hottest Restaurant Among Corporate Lunchers

Have you heard of CAVA on Broadway in New York City? Apparently, the entire city’s corporate community has, and the restaurant comes with a killer wait time.

Hannah Sue Wilson, a twenty-five-year-old woman from NYC, recently shared her lunchtime debacle after trying to eat at the chain’s hot spot.

“Rumor has it CAVA in midtown is the hardest club to get into in all of Manhattan,” she joked before sharing a video of people lined up out the door.

One waiting patron even hopelessly peered through the window, wondering how long it would be to reach the counter. Yikes.

The TikTok gained over 1.2 million views, received forty-six thousand likes, and prompted tons of city dwellers to give their two cents on the restaurant.

“The way I used to willingly wait in this line for them to be stingy with my feta scoops,” commented one past CAVA customer.

“Poor finance people having to procure their lunches,” joked another user.

“It’s just Mediterranean Chipotle,” wrote a third, followed by a laughing emoji.

TikTok; pictured above is the lunchtime line at CAVA

