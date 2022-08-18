This 23-Year-Old Went Missing In 2017, And When Her Family Went To Her Apartment, They Chillingly Found That The Front Door Had Been Left Open And All The Lights Inside Were On

By the time Darian Michelle Hudson turned twenty-three years old in 2017, she had already suffered a lot of heartbreak.

The young woman endured a miscarriage, a breakup, and suffered the loss of her pet dog, Zigg.

Nonetheless, Darian did not plan to let these challenges interfere with her future. Instead, she set her sights on life’s silver linings– preparing to move from Stillwater, Oklahoma, back to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, in order to save up enough money to apply to nursing school.

Darian’s parents were ecstatic to hear about their daughter’s new plans and were completely supportive.

And since she did not drive, they arranged to help her move out and drive her to Kansas in October of that year.

But, right before Darian’s family came into town, everything changed. On October 22, the twenty-three-year-old did not show up to her shift at Chili’s– a very uncharacteristic occurrence for the dedicated employee.

And by October 25, none of Darian’s friends had heard from her for days.

They finally reached out to Stephanie Hudson, her mom, who immediately drove to Stillwater with her family and filed a missing person’s report the next day.

Facebook; pictured above is Darian

