This 6-Year-Old Budding Makeup Artist Has Taken The Beauty Community By Storm

TikTok has become the go-to platform for amateur makeup lovers and experienced makeup artists alike to share their talents with the world.

But, one little girl named Kassie has changed the game, and she started at just three years old.

Kassie’s mother, Shab, is a makeup artist from London who started sharing her own beauty creations on the platform back in March of 2020.

Then, just one month later, Shab shared a video of three-year-old Kassie giving her a full face of makeup.

The look– which included contour, pink eye shadow, and a shimmer lip– blew the entire TikTok community away.

The video garnered one hundred and eighty-four thousand views, gained seventeen thousand likes, and spurred tons of comments.

People just could not believe that at just three years old, Kassie could accomplish such a polished technique.

“She is actually better than me, like no joke,” wrote one user.

TikTok; pictured above are Shab and Kassie

