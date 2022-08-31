This Small-Town Pageant Queen Teen Had Dreams Of Becoming A Dancer, But She Was Fatally Stabbed 15 Times Shortly After Moving To The Big City In 1994

In 1994, Beth-Ellen Vinson was a small-town girl with big dreams.

The seventeen-year-old was known by her family as a beautiful and headstrong young woman who planned to move to the big city and make it as a dancer.

Beth-Ellen had already won numerous dance awards and was even a successful beauty pageant queen.

So, in July of 1994, she made her first move to Raleigh, North Carolina, with her boyfriend, Rick. Afterward, she had a goal of later traveling to the big apple.

In order to afford her stepping stone Raleigh apartment, though, Beth-Ellen was, unfortunately, forced to go on paid dates.

And even though she believed this job opportunity would help her save up enough money to fund her New York City move, it ultimately led to her losing her life.

Early in the morning on August 16, the company Beth-Ellen worked for called her with a job opportunity. So, she freshened up, said goodnight to her boyfriend, and left her apartment at about 2:30 a.m.

And tragically, that was the last time Beth-Ellen’s boyfriend saw her alive.

FBI; pictured above is Beth-Ellen

