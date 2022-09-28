Cannabis And Magic Mushrooms May Have Helped Move A Stage 4 Breast Cancer Patient Into Remission

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), cannabis can be a viable treatment option for a myriad of health conditions. Most notably, cannabis has been found to control epilepsy, decrease anxiety, and relieve chronic pain.

But, a group of researchers from the U.S. and U.K. recently found that the use of cannabis oil, in conjunction with magic mushrooms, may have helped move a cancer patient into remission. The researchers have since published a study analyzing this miraculous feat in Drug Science, Policy, and Law.

The patient was a forty-nine-year-old woman who, in 2018, was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. Unfortunately, the cancer had metastasized to her liver, lymph nodes, and areas of her bones.

And according to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for this progressed disease is only twenty-eight percent– meaning that the patient’s prognosis was not promising.

Nonetheless, the patient’s medical team immediately started her on a chemotherapy course. Then, she personally decided to begin ingesting both cannabis oil and magic mushrooms– or psilocybin.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring alkaloid that, when ingested, results in hallucinogenic effects. The patient obtained the magic mushrooms from a trained therapist.

She continued both her chemotherapy treatments and alternative medicine ingestion for several months until being retested in January of 2019. And amazingly, her medical team found that every tumor had vanished.

Following that re-examination, the patient’s chemotherapy treatments were halted. However, she continued taking the cannabis oil and magic mushrooms in hopes of avoiding a tumor recurrence.

Then, she underwent a second follow-up eight months later, in September of 2019, and learned that the cancer still had not come back.

