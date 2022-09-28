He Asked A Girl Out On A Second Date And Wouldn’t Pay When The Check Came, So She Cried, And Then He Tricked Her Into Paying For Both Of Their Meals

A guy recently met a girl online, and they began planning a first date. When he questioned her about if she thought a guy should pay for a date, she wound up ghosting him.

He then looked her up on social media and sent her another message there stating that he would like to take her out for dinner.

She said yes to dinner, and the evening of their date arrived. The place that they went to happened to be pretty pricey, though, which shocked him.

He did begin complaining to his date about how expensive everything was, and when she looked upset, he then lied to her face and said he was more than ok with paying for her meal and his as well.

“She was really pretty, and we kissed at the end of the date,” he explained. “I asked her to meet again, but this time I just said meet, and SHE suggested the place. She has no car also, so I had to drive 15 minutes to see her.”

“When the check came, she looked at me and asked me if I would get it. I said no, and explained how I believe in equality. Again, this was our second date, and I had paid the first. She started crying. Her excuse for crying?”

“She said me not paying “made her feel like she wasn’t worth it,” whatever that means. She also said this had never happened to her before, and I just shrugged.”

His date then wanted to know if he perhaps didn’t have enough cash to cover the cost of what she ordered, and he replied that he was trying to be equal.

“She gave me a snobby look, and then I explained that I have lots of other women that are into me,” he said. “I also threatened to get up and leave.”

