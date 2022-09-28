He Believes His Girlfriend Does Not Complete Her Chores Up To His Standards And Wants Her To Do More

This twenty-seven-year-old man has been dating his girlfriend for a while, and they are starting to get pretty serious. In fact, they currently live together, and he is hoping they can build a solid future together.

But, he has some concerns about how their household is run. More specifically, how exactly his girlfriend completes her share of the chores.

They both currently have stable jobs and work similar hours. And they always split cooking, cleaning, and any other general chores fifty-fifty.

“But it is not up to my standard, and it is causing unhappiness,” he said.

For example, his girlfriend apparently has a very “lax approach” to cooking. She likes to eyeball measurements and substitutes random ingredients whenever she does not have what the recipe calls for.

His girlfriend also apparently prides herself on making quick five-minute meals that include air frying chicken nuggets or hashbrowns. And sometimes, she just gives up on recipes halfway through and decides to wing it.

“I just don’t look forward to when it is her time to cook, but I think a fifty-fifty share of cooking is fair,” he explained.

And he claims that he is a totally different kind of chef in the kitchen if you will. He actually enjoys cooking and takes time to research new kinds of recipes to try out. He also does not mind spending an hour or two cooking to make himself and his girlfriend a good meal.

But, according to him, his girlfriend does not share the same affinity for the kitchen and just sees cooking as a tiring task.

