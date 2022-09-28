He Just Split Up With His Girlfriend, But She Still Wants Him To Have A Role In Her 6-Year-Old’s Life, Even Though He’s Not Interested

A 30-year-old guy had been dating his 33-year-old girlfriend for the last 4 years, and when he began dating her, her son was just 2-years-old.

From that point on, he’s been incredibly involved in his girlfriend’s son’s life, and this boy’s biological father never stuck around, so he essentially stepped up into a dad role.

He has a very good relationship with his girlfriend’s son, and he really has enjoyed the time he spent with this boy, who is now 6.

Unfortunately, about a year ago, his relationship with his girlfriend began to suffer.

“I wasn’t happy anymore and wasn’t getting the fulfillment I desired from the relationship,” he explained.

“My GF always had something else to prioritize over me (I’m not talking about her son because I understand that), whether that was her friends or her hobbies. Despite efforts to resolve this, it didn’t work out for me.”

“I felt guilty for wanting to end the relationship, but I was still unhappy and realized that I had to make the selfish decision of breaking up to find my own happiness. I tried so hard to make it work, but if it isn’t going to work, I’m going to accept that. I by no means hate my ex; we just had different expectations from our relationship.”

So, he has since broken up with his girlfriend, and she has not really been receptive to him ending things at all.

It’s been several weeks since he ended things, and his ex has been texting and calling him on basically a daily basis.

