Her Boss Is 19 Years Older Than Her And She Wants To Ask Him Out On A Date

Not too long ago, a 24-year-old girl started working at a brand new job, and as soon as she met her 43-year-old boss, she pretty much instantly liked him.

From there, she certainly has developed an enormous crush on him, and she wants to pursue him.

She is aware that her boss is single, and she also was informed that her boss used to previously date someone at the company a while ago.

“We always have an amazing conversation, and it would be great if I could grab a coffee with him or something,” she explained.

“I am just afraid because I am new to the company (he is not the owner of the company), and I am way younger than he is.”

“I won’t stay in this job longer than a couple of months, though, because it’s a part-time offer. I know that I will ask him out sooner or later, so I figured out that I have two options.”

She figures she can choose between asking her boss out on a date with her when she sees him again at the office, and she wants to suggest going for coffee.

She’s scared that her boss won’t be interested in potentially risking his job for her since she has not known him for that long.

Her other idea is to just way and, in the meantime, make it clear to him that she is really interested in dating him.

